Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cricket Association given nod to go ahead with polls

However, the counsel for TNCA submitted that each cricket association (city or district) got one vote. As such, VDCA would also have one vote.

Published: 05th November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu cricket Association (TNCA) to go ahead with its polls scheduled for November 5 with the condition that results shall be subject to the outcome of the petitions filed against the elections. Justice R Suresh Kumar was issuing orders on a batch of petitions challenging the polls.

The writ petitioners challenged Dr Ashok Sigamani, belonging to Villupuram District Cricket Association (VDCA), from contesting the elections to the president’s post saying that he could not contest because only S Ramanan of VDCA had been nominated to cast the vote on behalf of the district association.

However, the counsel for TNCA submitted that each cricket association (city or district) got one vote. As such, VDCA would also have one vote. But it does not mean that only the nominated person can contest to any post in the TNCA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu cricket Association
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp