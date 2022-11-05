Tamil Nadu cricket Association given nod to go ahead with polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu cricket Association (TNCA) to go ahead with its polls scheduled for November 5 with the condition that results shall be subject to the outcome of the petitions filed against the elections. Justice R Suresh Kumar was issuing orders on a batch of petitions challenging the polls.

The writ petitioners challenged Dr Ashok Sigamani, belonging to Villupuram District Cricket Association (VDCA), from contesting the elections to the president’s post saying that he could not contest because only S Ramanan of VDCA had been nominated to cast the vote on behalf of the district association.

However, the counsel for TNCA submitted that each cricket association (city or district) got one vote. As such, VDCA would also have one vote. But it does not mean that only the nominated person can contest to any post in the TNCA.

