Tamil Nadu: Kodangal railway underpass closed over inundation

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Kodangal railway subway in Kadambur town panchayat was closed to the public after it got inundated by heavy downpours in the district on Thursday and Friday. Commuters, including students, had to take long detours due to this.

The district administration has taken steps to drain water from the subway. With the northeast monsoon pouring in full swing, the district has been receiving widespread rains. As of Friday evening, the district received an average of 26 mm of rainfall.

Officials said Thoothukudi received 19 mm rainfall, Srivaikuntam 76 mm, Tiruchendur 13 mm, Kayalpattinam 99 mm, Kulasekarapattinam 7 mm, Sathankulam 5 mm, Kovilpatti 1 mm, Kalugumalai 9 mm, Kayathar 78 mm, Kadambur 82, Vaippar 28 mm, Ottapidaram 42 mm, Maniyachi 12 mm, Keelaarasdi 8 mm and Vedanatham received 15 mm of rainfall.

