Tamil Nadu: TNSTC bus conductor abuses PwD & son, suspended

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Friday placed a conductor under suspension for harassing a disabled passenger and assaulting his son.

Published: 05th November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Friday placed a conductor under suspension for harassing a disabled passenger and assaulting his son. The incident happened on Thursday night when Sathyaraj (46), the victim, who runs an eatery, and his family were returning home.  

He told TNIE, “I have 80% disability, and have a free bus pass. Along with my wife and 16-year-old son, I boarded the bus from Palladam to Tiruppur. Since I had a free bus pass and my wife was eligible for free travel, we didn’t buy a ticket.

Besides, I claimed that my son was eligible for free travel, as provision under the Differently abled category mentioned that one person accompanying was also eligible for free travel. But the conductor, A Muthukumar, refused to accept our claims and abused me. As he continued to use filthy words, my my son started video record the situation. Seeing this, Muthukumar beat up my son and forced us to get down mid-way.”

Sathyaraj added that he was agonised by the way a government servant treated him and lodged a police complaint in Tiruppur city on Thursday. morning.  A senior officer from TNSTC said,’These actions are highly unwarranted. We held an inquiry and found the complaint against the conductor to be true. So we immediately placed him under suspension for 15 days. Since, a case has been registered against him by Tiruppur (South) police, department action will also be taken against him.”

