Tamil scholar Nedunchezhiyan passes away at 79 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Hundreds thronged KK Nagar in Tiruchy to pay homage to a writer and scholar K Nedunchezhiyan, who died of ailments at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Friday.

He was 79.  A native of Padugai near Anbil in the district, Nedunchezhiyan began his career in 1969 as a faculty member at the now Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College, Tiruchy. 

He later taught at Tamil University, Thanjavur, before heading the Centre for Periyar Studies at Bharathidasan University, Tiruchy. Focused on the philosophical aspect of Tamil literature, especially Tholkappiyam, Nedunchezhiyan’s research created ripples in the linguistic community.

Aasivagamum Iyyanar Varalarum, his last book, was released by DMK president and current Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2019.

