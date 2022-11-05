TN govt school sees five lakh new admissions despite dip in post-covid enrolment

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: Post-Covid school enrolment dipped in the State for the academic year 2021-22, but spiked in the case of government schools, according to the recent Unified District System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report released by the Centre.

Overall enrollment of students from pre-primary to Class 12 fell to 1.28 crore from 1.29 crore in the previous year. But government schools witnessed 53 lakh admissions, five lakh more than last year. The report said, enrolment in government schools was 47 lakh last year.

Teachers attributed the popularity of government schools to their affordability and the 7.5% quota for government school students in professional courses. “After Covid-19, many faced a financial crisis and shifted their wards from private to government schools. Now many well-to-do families are enrolling their kids in government schools to avail of 7.5% quota in medical and engineering colleges,” said a government school principal in Chennai.

The quota was implemented three years ago, in the case of medical colleges, and two years ago for engineering courses. It is applicable to law courses. The principal said efforts at improving government schools’ infrastructure attracted parents. The UDISE+ report said, TN lagged behind others in terms of technological upgradation. Out of the total 58,801 schools, computers in only 5,815 schools are used for pedagogical purposes. The report noted the absence of digital libraries and laboratories in schools.

Although 81% of the total 37,636 government schools in the State have computers, 79% have ones in working condition. Only 24.7% have internet facilities. But this is an improvement from the previous year, which was lower by 6%. “Computers without the internet is a joke. Last year, 18% of government schools had internet and this year it increased to 24%. But that does not improve the situation,” said V Sharmilla, an academician.

Due to Covid-19, there was a backlog of admissions in 2020 which can be a reason for high enrolment figures last year, said K Kaushik, a retired teacher.

