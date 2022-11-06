Dream comes true for 87 govt students as they join IIT-Madras in Tamil Nadu

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Lavanya cleared JEE Advanced examination this year but her rank was not enough to get admitted to IIT-Madras. While she will try again next year to join IIT-Madras as a direct student, she was admitted to Bachelor of Science (BS) in Data Science and applications on Saturday after clearing a qualifying examination.

Lavanya is one of the 87 students from government schools in 20 districts who have been given admission to the premier institution on Saturday under the unique “IIT for All” initiative.

Though the BS is a four-year long course, it offers students multiple entry and exit options, though they can earn a certificate, a diploma or a degree depending on the number of years they spent. Started in 2021, the course is also mostly online and allows students to pursue another course concurrently. As such, a few of these 87 students are already pursuing engineering and medicine.

Among the 87 students, 30 are from government schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram and 51 are from model schools in other districts. The remaining six were studying with help from Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation.

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi giving admission letter to a student | R Satish Babu

“Students from Chennai and suburbs were provided 14-week in-person training at IIT-M. The rest were given live sessions and support by IIT-M faculty members. The examination fee of Rs 3,000 was also waived for all students,” said professor Vignesh Muthuvijayan, faculty in charge of the BS programme at IIT-M.

Those who graduate with a BS degree would be eligible to appear for GATE and pursue MTech in India or apply for postgraduate degrees offered by foreign universities.

Several of the students said it was their dream to study in premier institutions, which has now come true.

“My father is an autorickshaw driver. I also cleared NEET and got a medical seat under the 7.5% quota in a college in Krishnagiri. In model schools, we were encouraged to appear for various entrance examinations. I will pursue BS as well as it’s an online course and will be useful to me in future,” said M Gomathi, who was a corporation school student.

School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed admission letters to the students at an event in IIT-M.

CHENNAI: A Lavanya cleared JEE Advanced examination this year but her rank was not enough to get admitted to IIT-Madras. While she will try again next year to join IIT-Madras as a direct student, she was admitted to Bachelor of Science (BS) in Data Science and applications on Saturday after clearing a qualifying examination. Lavanya is one of the 87 students from government schools in 20 districts who have been given admission to the premier institution on Saturday under the unique “IIT for All” initiative. Though the BS is a four-year long course, it offers students multiple entry and exit options, though they can earn a certificate, a diploma or a degree depending on the number of years they spent. Started in 2021, the course is also mostly online and allows students to pursue another course concurrently. As such, a few of these 87 students are already pursuing engineering and medicine. Among the 87 students, 30 are from government schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram and 51 are from model schools in other districts. The remaining six were studying with help from Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation. Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi giving admission letter to a student | R Satish Babu “Students from Chennai and suburbs were provided 14-week in-person training at IIT-M. The rest were given live sessions and support by IIT-M faculty members. The examination fee of Rs 3,000 was also waived for all students,” said professor Vignesh Muthuvijayan, faculty in charge of the BS programme at IIT-M. Those who graduate with a BS degree would be eligible to appear for GATE and pursue MTech in India or apply for postgraduate degrees offered by foreign universities. Several of the students said it was their dream to study in premier institutions, which has now come true. “My father is an autorickshaw driver. I also cleared NEET and got a medical seat under the 7.5% quota in a college in Krishnagiri. In model schools, we were encouraged to appear for various entrance examinations. I will pursue BS as well as it’s an online course and will be useful to me in future,” said M Gomathi, who was a corporation school student. School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi distributed admission letters to the students at an event in IIT-M.