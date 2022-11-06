Home States Tamil Nadu

Hubby, lover slapped with POCSO, child marriage cases in Tamil Nadu

Child marriage

Child marriage (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Police arrested the husband and the lover of a 17-year-old girl under the POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in Hosur on Friday. Sources said the victim from Hosur was married to M Arun Kumar (27) of Krishnagiri in August 2020.

However, she developed a relationship with R Naveen Kumar (21) of Hosur and allegedly eloped with him on July 2022. Following this, Arunkumar lodged a missing complaint and police rescued the girl this month.

However, the victim filed another complaint against Arun Kumar and Naveen Kumar and both were arrested on Friday under the POCSO Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The victim was produced before the child welfare committee on Saturday and was sent along with her mother.

Comments

T20 World Cup 2022
