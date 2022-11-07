Don’t reject Rs 10 coins, TNSTC tells conductors

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following several complaints, the Coimbatore Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has warned conductors of legal action if they refuse to accept Rs 10 coins from passengers.

According to the division’s deputy manager (commercial) office, a circular was issued to conductors recently directing them to accept Rs 10 coins. The circular mentioned that errant conductors who get into an arguments with passengers for giving Rs 10 coins to buy tickets will be subjected to legal action. Further, sources said, they have been told to display the circular in respective depots.

Welcoming the move, R Gokul, member from the city-based consumer forum said, “Not only buses, but most of shop keepers in Coimbatore and some banks (citing the weight) are not accepting Rs 10 coins. There is a notion that the coins are not legal tender.”

S Manikandan, a TNSTC conductor in Coimbatore said, “We are ready to collect the coin but most of the passengers refuse to receive the same from us.”

