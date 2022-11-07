Monsoon dampens firecracker production in TN's Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Firecracker units in the district have postponed the production of firecrackers following the incessant rains over the past few days.

President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA), Ganesan Panjurajan, said if it were not for the frequent rains, the production was supposed to resume two weeks post-Deepavali.

"We had good sales during this Deepavali. Around 70% of the firecrackers manufactured were used during Deepavali. 20% of the remaining firecrackers would be used in wedding functions, 5% for religious events, and 5% for other occasions. A considerable amount of firecrackers will also be used during events like Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu, Guru Nanak Jayanthi in the northern states, and the like," he added.

Observing that the production has to start at the earliest to meet the demand for crackers next Deepavali, Panjurajan said they are also awaiting the Supreme Court's decision regarding the ban on Barium in firecrackers.

"Barium is one of the optimal elements that decide the quality of crackers. Despite the good sales this year, we are not satisfied with the crackers we manufactured as it lacks Barium," he added.

