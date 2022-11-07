Home States Tamil Nadu

Monsoon dampens firecracker production in TN's Virudhunagar

A considerable amount of firecrackers will also be used during events like Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu, Guru Nanak Jayanthi in the northern states, and the like," he added.

Published: 07th November 2022 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

crackers

A firecracker shop used for representational purpose| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Firecracker units in the district have postponed the production of firecrackers following the incessant rains over the past few days.

President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association (TANFAMA), Ganesan Panjurajan, said if it were not for the frequent rains, the production was supposed to resume two weeks post-Deepavali.  

"We had good sales during this Deepavali. Around 70% of the firecrackers manufactured were used during Deepavali. 20% of the remaining firecrackers would be used in wedding functions, 5% for religious events, and 5% for other occasions. A considerable amount of firecrackers will also be used during events like Karthigai Deepam in Tamil Nadu, Guru Nanak Jayanthi in the northern states, and the like," he added.

Observing that the production has to start at the earliest to meet the demand for crackers next Deepavali, Panjurajan said they are also awaiting the Supreme Court's decision regarding the ban on Barium in firecrackers.

"Barium is one of the optimal elements that decide the quality of crackers. Despite the good sales this year, we are not satisfied with the crackers we manufactured as it lacks Barium," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecracker production Virudhunagar Karthigai Deepam
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp