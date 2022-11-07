Home States Tamil Nadu

More students can study law with govt NOC to private colleges: TN Minister S Regupathy

The count of law seats has gradually increased from 700 to around 7,000. The private colleges are allowed to run both five-year and three-years courses," he said.

Published: 07th November 2022 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 02:28 AM

Image of a lawyer walking outside the Supreme Court used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  More students would now get an opportunity to study law as the State government has given NOC to run private law colleges, said Minister S Regupathy during the inaugural function of a private law college near Vasudevanallur on Sunday.

"Four of the seven private law colleges, awarded NOC by the State government, have been inaugurated. The count of law seats has gradually increased from 700 to around 7,000. The private colleges are allowed to run both five-year and three-years courses," he said.

Regupathy further said the syllabus of law colleges will be updated whenever it is required. "To ensure rule of law in the State, there should be sufficient colleges for the students. In a first in South Asia, M Karunanidhi established a law University in the name of Dr Ambedkar. Apart from 15 government law colleges, there are schools of excellence in law on the university campus and Tamil Nadu National Law University in Trichy," he added.

Assembly Speaker M Appavu said Macaulay made education common to both genders in British-ruled India in 1835 itself. Commenting on Sanatana Dharma, Appavu said BJP leaders like Pon Radhakrishnan are made to sit on the ground while visiting godmen. "However, when H Raja visited, he was allotted a chair to sit in an equal position to the godman. Sanathana does not spare even five-year-old children by making them widows through child marriage," he added.

Justice R Tharani spoke on the importance of studying law citing personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru. District Collector P Akash, Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar, MLAs Sathan Thirumalaikumar, E Raja, and Palani Nadar, and the college founder S Thangapazham were present on the occasion.

