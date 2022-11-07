Home States Tamil Nadu

TN ranks 4th in solar power capacity, may soon be 1st in South

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that to achieve its “zero carbon” target by 2070, TN was encouraging green power generation.

Published: 07th November 2022

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  With 6,200 MW installed solar-power capacity, TN got fourth place in a national ranking prepared as of September 30. The first three spots went to Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Gujarat, in that order. 

A senior Tangedco officer told TNIE that to achieve its “zero carbon” target by 2070, TN was encouraging green power generation. Between March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2022, TN’s solar-power capacity rose from 2,575 MW to 4.986.01 MW. After Tangedco boosted the installation of rooftop solar panels, the State’s total installed capacity crossed 6,200 MW, the officer added. TN hopes to reach the top position among southern States by implementing new solar projects.

He said Tangedco had set a target of 9,000 MW installed solar energy capacity by 2023. If this target is met, TN would have the largest solar energy capacity among southern States. On the future of solar power generation in Tamil Nadu, another officer said Tangedco has planned solar parks in every district, with a combined capacity of 4,000 MW. For this, all Collectors had been requested to identify land.

“In the first phase, 3,273 acres have been acquired in six districts Tiruvarur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Salem. By the end of the year, Tangedco will begin the work,” he said.

