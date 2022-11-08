Cinereous vulture finds home in Machia Biological  Park

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Cinereous vulture stranded during the Ockhi cyclone in 2017 at Asaripallam near Nagercoil has been safely handed over to the Jodhpur forest department, said Kanniyakumari District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja. Returning from the Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan, he added that the vulture is in good health now.



The district forest department rescued the baby vulture and shifted it to Udhayagiri Biodiversity Park situated near Thuckalay. After treating the injuries on the wings, it was raised in its natural habitat, the size of a house with tree branches. A small water pond was also created inside it.



Ilayaraja noted that a separate watcher has been deputed for taking care of the vulture. " A three-member team including myself, Kalakad Mundanthruai Tiger reserve veterinary doctor Manoharan and watcher Rajan had travelled with the bird. A separate cargo space was provided on the flight from Chennai on November 3 and the pilot was informed to maintain the proper temperature for the bird during the journey.

It reached Jodhpur airport the same day at 2 20 pm. Danush was taking care of it from 2017 to 2020 and watcher Rajan was given the duty for the last two years. He is now camping in Rajasthan for a week," he added. Watcher M Antony Rajan said the bird, kept in a big cage, has started climbing on branches from the second day in Rajasthan.

