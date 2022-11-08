Home States Tamil Nadu

Cinereous vulture finds home in Machia Biological  Park

The district forest department rescued the baby vulture and shifted it to Udhayagiri Biodiversity Park situated near Thuckalay.

Published: 08th November 2022 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cinereous Vulture

Cinereous Vulture

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  The Cinereous vulture stranded during the Ockhi cyclone in 2017 at Asaripallam near Nagercoil has been safely handed over to the Jodhpur forest department, said Kanniyakumari District Forest Officer M Ilayaraja. Returning from the Machia Biological Park in Rajasthan, he added that the vulture is in good health now.

The district forest department rescued the baby vulture and shifted it to Udhayagiri Biodiversity Park situated near Thuckalay. After treating the injuries on the wings, it was raised in its natural habitat, the size of a house with tree branches. A small water pond was also created inside it.  

Ilayaraja noted that a separate watcher has been deputed for taking care of the vulture. " A three-member team including myself, Kalakad Mundanthruai Tiger reserve veterinary doctor Manoharan and watcher Rajan had travelled with the bird. A separate cargo space was provided on the flight from Chennai on November 3 and the pilot was informed to maintain the proper temperature for the bird during the journey.

It reached Jodhpur airport the same day at 2 20 pm. Danush was taking care of it from 2017 to 2020 and watcher Rajan was given the duty for the last two years. He is now camping in Rajasthan for a week," he added. Watcher M Antony Rajan said the bird, kept in a big cage, has started climbing on branches from the second day in Rajasthan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vulture Cinereous vulture Machia Biological  Park
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp