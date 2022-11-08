Civic body officials want TN govt to drop plan to outsource work, threaten stir

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Members of the Municipal Corporation Officers Associations of TN have threatened to go on a one-day strike on November 18, if the government does not recall its order on outsourcing work force. A resolution to this effect was passed at the association’s regional meeting here on Sunday. Members in all 20 Municipal Corporations in TN would take part in the strike.

According to sources, the municipal administration department issued an order (GO number 152) reducing over 35,000 posts to 3,417 posts in 20 categories across all posts in all municipal corporations except Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to the GO, 20 posts, including that of tax collectors, drivers, medical officers, nurses, pharmacists, area health nurses, conservancy inspectors, city health nurses, performance workers (Level 1 and 2), incapacitated worker, cleaning supervisor, etc, will be eliminated. The staff would remain in service till retirement and after that the posts will be outsourced to private agencies.

Condemning this, members of the association would hold gate-assembly meetings in front of their respective head offices on November 9 and 10. Also, they will submit petitions to the respective mayors, deputy mayors, and corporation commissioners.

They plan to meet municipal administration minister to register their opposition. “If the meeting does not yield results, a one-day strike will be held on November 18,” the officials said. It was also decided that a meeting of the state executive committee will be held in Tiruchy on November 20 to decide on further steps.

