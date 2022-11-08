IAS officer with visual impairment takes charge 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: IAS officer S Gokul, who is visually impaired, took charge as Assistant Collector (trainee) in the presence of Collector V Vishnu in Tirunelveli on Monday. Vishnu welcomed him by gifting him a copy of the Thirukkural.

“The 26-year-old IAS officer hails from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and had cleared the civil service examination last year. He holds a master’s degree in English,” said the district administration in a statement.

Vishnu introduced Gokul to the Collectorate staff and briefed him about his role and responsibilities.reading the question papers, and five minutes for verification of their particulars.

TIRUNELVELI: IAS officer S Gokul, who is visually impaired, took charge as Assistant Collector (trainee) in the presence of Collector V Vishnu in Tirunelveli on Monday. Vishnu welcomed him by gifting him a copy of the Thirukkural. “The 26-year-old IAS officer hails from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, and had cleared the civil service examination last year. He holds a master’s degree in English,” said the district administration in a statement. Vishnu introduced Gokul to the Collectorate staff and briefed him about his role and responsibilities.reading the question papers, and five minutes for verification of their particulars.