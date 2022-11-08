'Killer curves' of Salem road take motorists for harrowing ride

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The narrow stretch of Tiruchy-Salem Road, dangerously coiling out to perilous curves, incites fear wholly attributable to the threat it poses to commuters - two-wheeler riders, truck drivers and the like - persuading them to opt for alternative routes via Karur. Though persistent for long, the over-the-years rise in vehicle footfall aggravated the chances of peril, commuters complained.

Commuters and activists have identified at least 40 such 'deadly' curves on the road. Heeding to the demands of commuters, the authorities concerned told TNIE of action, which would be initiated soon after a detailed project report is on the table.

Officially called the 'Tiruchy-Salem Road' and popularly known as 'Salem Road', the stretch extending from Tiruchy would be widened in due course, prioritising primarily on the stretch between No 1 Tollgate and Thottiyam and the irregular curves - a nightmare in broad daylight too - straightened, officials said.

The 'Salem Road', despite "the increase in road accidents," is even today the most preferred route to Namakkal, Salem and Bengaluru for the residents of Tiruchy. N Saravanan, an activist, said, "The stretch between No 1 Tollgate and Thottiyam is under the State highways and the Thottiyam-Salem stretch is with the National highways.

Repeated petitions have pushed the National highways to attend to the risk posed by the narrow roads. The stretch comprises of around 40 deadly curves, leaving motorists vulnerable to accidents. We, therefore, request the State government to initiate action to widen the road at the earliest." D Prasad, a regular commuter, said, "The road is prone to accidents.

The buses to Bangaore, which used to comply through the road, has lately been preferring alternative routes, as extra-caution is a must for commutation on this road. At least barricades should be in place." G Suresh Babu, another commuter, said, "The road should be widened. I, myself, have been exposed to accidents several times, the chances of escape being as narrow as the road itself."

An official of the State highways department said, "We will resolve the issue of the dangerous curves pose. The widening of the roads, as far as it is concerned, is complicated as it involves various factors, including eviction. A detailed project survey is on the cards, following which action would be initiated."

TIRUCHY: The narrow stretch of Tiruchy-Salem Road, dangerously coiling out to perilous curves, incites fear wholly attributable to the threat it poses to commuters - two-wheeler riders, truck drivers and the like - persuading them to opt for alternative routes via Karur. Though persistent for long, the over-the-years rise in vehicle footfall aggravated the chances of peril, commuters complained. Commuters and activists have identified at least 40 such 'deadly' curves on the road. Heeding to the demands of commuters, the authorities concerned told TNIE of action, which would be initiated soon after a detailed project report is on the table. Officially called the 'Tiruchy-Salem Road' and popularly known as 'Salem Road', the stretch extending from Tiruchy would be widened in due course, prioritising primarily on the stretch between No 1 Tollgate and Thottiyam and the irregular curves - a nightmare in broad daylight too - straightened, officials said. The 'Salem Road', despite "the increase in road accidents," is even today the most preferred route to Namakkal, Salem and Bengaluru for the residents of Tiruchy. N Saravanan, an activist, said, "The stretch between No 1 Tollgate and Thottiyam is under the State highways and the Thottiyam-Salem stretch is with the National highways. Repeated petitions have pushed the National highways to attend to the risk posed by the narrow roads. The stretch comprises of around 40 deadly curves, leaving motorists vulnerable to accidents. We, therefore, request the State government to initiate action to widen the road at the earliest." D Prasad, a regular commuter, said, "The road is prone to accidents. The buses to Bangaore, which used to comply through the road, has lately been preferring alternative routes, as extra-caution is a must for commutation on this road. At least barricades should be in place." G Suresh Babu, another commuter, said, "The road should be widened. I, myself, have been exposed to accidents several times, the chances of escape being as narrow as the road itself." An official of the State highways department said, "We will resolve the issue of the dangerous curves pose. The widening of the roads, as far as it is concerned, is complicated as it involves various factors, including eviction. A detailed project survey is on the cards, following which action would be initiated."