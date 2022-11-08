Home States Tamil Nadu

Three class one kids hurt as plaster from ceiling falls on them in TN

Hosur municipal corporation commissioner K Balasubramanian said stability of the building would be checked and action will be initiated based on the report.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Three class I students of Hosur municipal corporation primary school were injured after plaster from the ceiling crashed on them on Monday evening.

District Education Officer (Elementary) A Muniraj said over 250 students are studying in the school situated at Bharathidasan Nagar. The building was constructed in 2003. Around 3.30 pm, cement plaster from the ceiling fell on the boys. They were taken to Hosur GH. One student suffered cut injuries and the wound was sutured while first aid was given for two others.

Muniraj inspected the school on Monday night and also called on the children in their homes. An inquiry will be conducted with teachers and headmaster on Tuesday. The building appears to be stable, and plaster peeled off in one class room, he added.

Hosur municipal corporation commissioner K Balasubramanian said stability of the building would be checked and action will be initiated based on the report.

