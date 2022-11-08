Home States Tamil Nadu

TN fishermen protest against arrests by Lankan navy, seek help from govt

As many as 500 boats remained anchored in the region as part of the one-day strike called by the boat owners’ association.

Published: 08th November 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu fishermen have been chased away and their nets cut by Sri Lankan Navy

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  The fisherfolk in Rameswaram staged a strike on Monday, condemning the arrest of 14 fishermen and a 13-year-old boy by the Sri Lankan Navy and urging the Union and State governments to ensure their immediate release. As many as 500 boats remained anchored in the region as part of the one-day strike called by the boat owners’ association.

The island nation’s Navy arrested the 15 people on Saturday allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Sources said a court in Mannar on Monday remanded the 14 fishermen in custody till November 17.

According to officials attached to the fisheries department in Sri Lanka, the minor boy, who had accompanied his father to the sea, suffered from kidney-related ailments and was provided medical attention. “He is at a relative’s house in Pechalai for now, and is under the supervision of the high commission,” they added.

Stalin asks Union govt to get fishers, boats released
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of the fishermen. He also requested the Union minister to seek the release of 100 fishing boats under Lankan custody. “Despite our repeated requests, such incidents of apprehension have continued unabated, causing fear and anger among the fishing community, which depends on their traditional fishing grounds in Palk Bay,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rameswaram Sri Lankan Navy fishermen
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp