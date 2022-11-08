TN fishermen protest against arrests by Lankan navy, seek help from govt

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The fisherfolk in Rameswaram staged a strike on Monday, condemning the arrest of 14 fishermen and a 13-year-old boy by the Sri Lankan Navy and urging the Union and State governments to ensure their immediate release. As many as 500 boats remained anchored in the region as part of the one-day strike called by the boat owners’ association.

The island nation’s Navy arrested the 15 people on Saturday allegedly for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Sources said a court in Mannar on Monday remanded the 14 fishermen in custody till November 17.

According to officials attached to the fisheries department in Sri Lanka, the minor boy, who had accompanied his father to the sea, suffered from kidney-related ailments and was provided medical attention. “He is at a relative’s house in Pechalai for now, and is under the supervision of the high commission,” they added.

Stalin asks Union govt to get fishers, boats released

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of the fishermen. He also requested the Union minister to seek the release of 100 fishing boats under Lankan custody. “Despite our repeated requests, such incidents of apprehension have continued unabated, causing fear and anger among the fishing community, which depends on their traditional fishing grounds in Palk Bay,” he said

