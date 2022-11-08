Villagers in Perambalur demand renovation, regular cleaning of water tanks

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: The dilapidated overhead water tanks and their lack of cleanliness have come to haunt several villages in Perambalur district in the rainy season. Worried about irregular water supply and a possibility of outbreak of waterborne diseases, people have raised complaints at panchayat and union offices, and asked authorities to renovate the damaged tanks and clean the dirty ones.

People allege that the existing tanks in villages such as Maruvathur, Kudalur, Irur, Adaikkampatti, V Keeranur, Pennakonam, Kottarai, Puduvettakudi, Keela Perambalur, Sillakudi, Thondamandurai and Andhur are either damaged or in a dangerous condition due to lack of maintenance. Sources said the renovation and cleaning works are currently underway at some villages.

In most panchayats in Perambalur, water is supplied to the people through overhead tanks. There are 121 panchayats in the district. As the rainy season has begun, people have been demanding the district administration to renovate them before they cause any danger. R Rajockiyam, a resident from Sillakudi, told TNIE that their overhead tank has been damaged for five years.

“We have registered several complaints. They have strengthened only the base of the tank. But the cement on top of the tank is peeling off and falling. The tank is located within the premises of panchayat union primary school, and poses a huge danger to the students. The authorities should renovate it quickly or shift it to some other location.” Another resident P Rayappan from Maruvathur said the water tank in his area is about 50-years-old. “Now the top and bottom of the tank are completely damaged.

The rod at the bottom has rusted and is in danger of caving in, any time. Even after filing a petition at the district collectorate, no action has been taken. The tank should be demolished and they should build a new tank immediately.” When contacted by TNIE, A Lalitha, project director at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in Perambalur, was unavailable for comment. M Manavalan from Puduvettakudi said their tank is badly damaged with water leaking. People are scared to go near the tank. come to fetch water here. Tanks need to be cleaned twice a month,” said the resident.

