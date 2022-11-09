Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore car blast: Six accused produced before special court

The six accused in the Coimbatore car explosion case were produced before the Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases at Poonamallee on Tuesday. 

Published: 09th November 2022 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Accused in the Coimbatore blast case being brought to the Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases at Poonamallee near Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

They were then remanded in judicial custody and will be sent back to the Central Prison in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The six accused are Mohammad Azharuddin (23), Mohammad Thalha (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27), Mohammad Nawaz Ismail (26) and Afzar Khan (25). All six were brought to Chennai on Monday and were lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. NIA has plans to take the accused in their custody for questioning, sources said. 

The main accused, Jameesha Mubin, died in the explosion in Coimbatore on October 23. While the first five accused were arrested on October 24, the sixth accused, a relative of Mubin, was arrested on October 27. The case was then transferred to NIA by the MHA on October 27.

