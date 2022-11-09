Home States Tamil Nadu

ED attaches assets worth Rs 14.23 crores of Karunanidhi's former secy, ex-Tamil Nadu DGP's wife

The DVAC, apart from the two bureaucrats, their family members and the real estate businessman, had also booked K Murugaiya, executive engineer of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Published: 09th November 2022 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Assets worth Rs 14.23 crores belonging to the son of retired Tamil Nadu IAS officer K Rajamanickam, the wife of former IPS officer M S Jaffar Sait, and a real estate developer have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the allotment of government plots in that state, the ED said Wednesday.

A provisional order has been issued against Pravin Jaffar, wife of former intelligence department inspector general of Tamil Nadu Police S Jaffar Sait; R Durgashankar, son of Rajamanickam, and T Udayakumar, proprietor of Landmark Construction, Chennai, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Sait retired last year from the post of the director general of police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu fire and rescue services.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against seven individuals --- M S Jaffar Sait, then former Inspector General of Police (Intelligence wing), Parvin, wife of Jaffar Sait; K Murugaiya, Executive Engineer, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Chennai; K Rajamanickam, the then Secretary to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu; R Durgashankar, son of Rajamanickam; I Periyasamy, former minister for Tamil Nadu Housing department and  T Udayakumar, proprietor of Land Mark Construction, an ED release stated.

An investigation by the ED revealed that wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) plots was done by I Periyasamy, the then Minister of Housing and Urban Development. A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment.

The DVAC, apart from the two bureaucrats, their family members and the real estate businessman, had also booked K Murugaiya, executive engineer of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Rajamanickam who was the then Secretary to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ. Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar of Landmark Construction for joint development of the combined land in order to maximize the fruits of crime.

Udayakumar financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of the Joint Development Agreement. The monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board.

Parvin Jaffar, R Durgashankar, and T Udayakumar generated huge amounts of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment on the said allotted plots and realized the money by way of selling the flats to the general public.

Out of the total proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.86 crore generated by three of them, movable and immovable properties worth Rs 14.23 crore has been provisionally attached.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate M S Jaffar Sait Parvin Jaffar K Rajamanickam
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp