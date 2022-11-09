Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt stopping police from doing their duty: BJP

"The DMK government tried to cover up the Coimbatore car blast, but the BJP played a key role in bringing out the facts of the matter,” Annamalai said.

BJP state president K Annamalai interacts with traders while inspecting the Mattuthavani vegetable market in Madurai on Tuesday | kk sundar

MADURAI:  BJP State President K Annamalai said the DMK government has hindered the police from carrying out their duties, and cited the two recent cases of assault near women’s colleges in the city. “Even though the public were affected in Sathankulam and Thoothukudi, it does not mean all police actions were wrong. The police need to use lathi whenever needed to maintain law and order.

"The DMK government tried to cover up the Coimbatore car blast, but the BJP played a key role in bringing out the facts of the matter,” he said, adding that the party would stage protests in 1,200 places on November 15 against price hikes by Aavin.

Annamalai further said the BJP would again win the Gujarat Assembly election. Speaking about the itinerary of the prime minister in Madurai, he said Modi would land at 1.50 pm on Friday and attend a convocation ceremony at Gandhigram Rural Institute. After the event, he would leave around 4.30 pm from the airport to Visakhapatnam.

Panneerselvam glad to team up with TTV Dhinakaran 
Tiruchy: “We welcome TTV Dhinakaran’s interest in joining hands with the AIADMK to defeat the DMK,” former CM O Panneerselvam told reporters in Tiruchy on Tuesday. On the factions within the party, Panneerselvam said, “The cadre built this party (AIADMK). Therefore, we will remain united. There are no problems at the leadership level. It is only an illusion. As for the differences of opinion, they will be resolved soon. The party should work democratically, as per the rules formulated under the leadership of MGR”

