Home States Tamil Nadu

Karur woman dies after receiving shot at PHC, kin allege lapses in treatment

Furore broke out in Karur after a 27-year-old woman admitted to the Uppidamangalam PHC to undergo a family planning surgery died after receiving a jab.

Published: 09th November 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kin of 27-year-old woman protest on Karur – Tiruchy NH on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARUR:  Furore broke out in Karur after a 27-year-old woman admitted to the Uppidamangalam PHC to undergo a family planning surgery died after receiving a jab. The kin of the deceased staged a protest at Karur-Tiruchy NH on Tuesday, accused the PHC staff of alleged medical lapse, and demanded their arrest.  
Jyothi (27) a resident of Kallumadai Colony under Manavadi Panchayat of Karur, who has two daughters, decided to undergo a family planning surgery and sought medical aid at a government PHC on Monday.  Sources said Jyothi fell ill after receiving an injection on Monday. As her health deteriorated, she was referred to the Karur GMCH. 

Despite treatment  she died at the GMCH on Monday evening, following which her kin staged a protest. Police led by Karur Town DSP Devaraj pacified the kin. The family maintained that the body would be received only after “justice is served.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karur Karur-Tiruchy NH medical lapse
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp