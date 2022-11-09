Karur woman dies after receiving shot at PHC, kin allege lapses in treatment

By Express News Service

KARUR: Furore broke out in Karur after a 27-year-old woman admitted to the Uppidamangalam PHC to undergo a family planning surgery died after receiving a jab. The kin of the deceased staged a protest at Karur-Tiruchy NH on Tuesday, accused the PHC staff of alleged medical lapse, and demanded their arrest.

Jyothi (27) a resident of Kallumadai Colony under Manavadi Panchayat of Karur, who has two daughters, decided to undergo a family planning surgery and sought medical aid at a government PHC on Monday. Sources said Jyothi fell ill after receiving an injection on Monday. As her health deteriorated, she was referred to the Karur GMCH.

Despite treatment she died at the GMCH on Monday evening, following which her kin staged a protest. Police led by Karur Town DSP Devaraj pacified the kin. The family maintained that the body would be received only after “justice is served.”

KARUR: Furore broke out in Karur after a 27-year-old woman admitted to the Uppidamangalam PHC to undergo a family planning surgery died after receiving a jab. The kin of the deceased staged a protest at Karur-Tiruchy NH on Tuesday, accused the PHC staff of alleged medical lapse, and demanded their arrest. Jyothi (27) a resident of Kallumadai Colony under Manavadi Panchayat of Karur, who has two daughters, decided to undergo a family planning surgery and sought medical aid at a government PHC on Monday. Sources said Jyothi fell ill after receiving an injection on Monday. As her health deteriorated, she was referred to the Karur GMCH. Despite treatment she died at the GMCH on Monday evening, following which her kin staged a protest. Police led by Karur Town DSP Devaraj pacified the kin. The family maintained that the body would be received only after “justice is served.”