Home States Tamil Nadu

Notice to TN govt on plea to complete Ramanathapuram-Keelakarai railway overbridge project 

To address the issue, the State government announced in 2018 that it would build an overbridge there, with a total length of 675.56 meters and a width of 11 metres, at a cost of Rs 23.89 crore.

Published: 09th November 2022 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed seeking direction for speedy completion of the Ramanathapuram-Keelakarai railway overbridge project.

The litigant, G Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram, submitted that there is a railway crossing at Ramanathapuram to Keelakarai road and due to frequent movement of trains, the public is affected as they are unable to use the road.

To address the issue, the State government announced in 2018 that it would build an overbridge there, with a total length of 675.56 meters and a width of 11 metres, at a cost of Rs 23.89 crore. Though the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2018 itself and the works were expected to be completed within two years, the construction of the overbridge is still not over, Thirumurugan alleged. He requested the court to direct the authorities to complete the work soon. A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case for two weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Ramanathapuram-Keelakarai railway overbridge TN govt
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp