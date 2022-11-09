Home States Tamil Nadu

Three try to sell baby girl in Salem, arrested

The rescued baby has been handed over to the District Child Protection Officer.

By Express News Service

SALEM:  Three persons were arrested on Tuesday evening while trying to sell an infant girl. According to police, Kasthuri of Tiruchengode in Namakkal, gave birth to a baby girl on November 4. Her relative Valarmathy suggested that she sell it to tide over financial constraints.

Kasthuri, who is separated from her husband, agreed to this. Subsequently, Valarmathy approached  Latha, an agent, to sell the baby for Rs 5 lakh. As per their plan, Latha was to receive the baby at Seelanaickenpatti Junction in Salem.

On Tuesday, Valarmathy reached the spot with the baby. She brought her husband Mathiazhagan along so as not to raise suspicion. Meanwhile, a special team of police from Salem City AWPS were waiting at the spot in plain clothes, after receiving a tip-off about the baby sale. As soon as Valarmathy and her husband handed over the baby to Latha, police arrested them.

“We are looking for the baby’s mother. We are investigating where the baby was delivered and to whom it was to be sold. The rescued baby has been handed over to the District Child Protection Officer. The three were booked under various sections including child abduction,” a police officer said.

