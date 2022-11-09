Video of Vellore CMC students ragging juniors go viral, seven suspended

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A video of senior medical students of Vellore Christian Medical College (CMC) ragging their juniors went viral on social media.

The video showed the victims parading inside the men's hostel half-naked (with their underwear). Water was sprayed on them from a hose and they were made to lie down on the mud and were made to perform some acts on the ground.

In the video, which was shot on October 9, 2022, the students seemed to follow the instructions of seniors.

One of the victims, a first-year MBBS student, in an online post, made a detailed account of ragging that was taking place on the campus and alleged there was physical and sexual abuse.

A screenshot of the victim's post on the subreddit was tweeted by a doctor on his page on November 6. The post noted multiple complaints that were made earlier, but the college management never took the issue seriously.

After the issue went viral, the college management suspended seven students in connection with the ragging.

The management has initiated a further inquiry into the matter.

