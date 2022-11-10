Home States Tamil Nadu

5 dead, over 10 injured in Madurai firecracker unit blast; CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, and Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Published: 10th November 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Madurai firecracker unit blast

A view of the fireworks unit where a blast was reported at Alagusirai village near Vadakkampatti in Madurai district. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Five persons lost their lives and more than 10 people sustained injuries after an explosion at a private firecracker unit in Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam in Madurai district on Thursday.

The reason for the explosion is unknown.

Sources said the incident happened when more than 15 people were engaged in manufacturing crackers at the unit, which is owned by A Anusiya.

The deceased were identified as Ammavasai, Vallarasu, Gopi, Vicky, and Prema. The injured persons including Jeyapandi, Karupasamy, and Mahalakshmi were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. The rest are being treated in private hospitals.

WATCH:

Based on the alert, the officials from the district administration, TN fire and rescue service, and police departments rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, and Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the deaths and granted a solatium of Rs five lakh each to the families of the victims and directed that those who have suffered injuries should be given special treatment at the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital.  

Governor Ravi expressed profound grief over the mishap at the firecracker factory and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firecracker unit blast Madurai firecracker unit Alagusirai village
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp