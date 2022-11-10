Home States Tamil Nadu

Boy dies in road accident, parents seek action against hostel warden in TN

The victim, Kathiravan, and his brother Pasumpon (15) of Nandhikovil Patti near Thadikombu were inmates of an SC/ST hostel in the district.

Published: 10th November 2022

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  A 17-year-old student from the government-aided school in Chinnalapatti died in a road accident on Tuesday night, and his family members staged a road roko in front of the government hospital in Dindigul, urging the police to take action against the hostel warden, who allegedly allowed the boy to go out at night.

The victim, Kathiravan, and his brother Pasumpon (15) of Nandhikovil Patti near Thadikombu were inmates of an SC/ST hostel in the district. On Tuesday night, the brothers came out of the hostel on a two-wheeler and picked up Stella Mary (19), who resided near the hostel. When the trio was travelling on Madurai-Dindigul NH near Vellore, a lorry rammed their two-wheeler. Kathiravan died on the spot, while the others escaped with severe injuries. Pasumpon is receiving treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, while Stella Mary was admitted to a private hospital in Dindigul. Kathiravan would have turned another year old on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, the deceased boy's parents and relatives staged a road roko in front of the GH urging the police to book the hostel warden for his alleged negligence. They received the boy's body from the hospital after police personnel held a discussion with them.

