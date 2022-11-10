Christian Medical College forms committee to probe ragging complaints

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After suspending seven MBBS students accused of ragging, Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore has formed a six-member committee to probe the matter. “We received an anonymous complaint with the names of seven students, and immediately suspended them,” CMC director Vikram Mathews said on Wednesday, adding that the college has no tolerance towards ragging and cannot condone such behaviour.

The six-member committee, which consists of senior professors, will conduct an internal inquiry and submit a report to the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC). Based on the findings, the ARC will take action, the college management said.

Most of the suspended students were in their final and pre-final years. A video of the ragging incident went viral on social media on Sunday. It showed students walking in the men’s hostel premises half-naked, with water being sprayed on them from a hose. They were made to lie down and pretend to do ‘some acts’ on the rain-soaked ground.

A detailed account of the ragging was posted on Reddit by a person claiming to be a first-year MBBS student at CMC. It included allegations of physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by senior students.

Training on career guidance is to be held

The SCERT has told district school education officials to conduct career guidance training for PG teachers for two days. It will be handled by block resource teacher educators and district officials are to ensure that a teacher is trained for every 250 students

