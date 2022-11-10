Home States Tamil Nadu

Christian Medical College forms committee to probe ragging complaints

The six-member committee, which consists of senior professors, will conduct an internal inquiry and submit a report to the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC).

Published: 10th November 2022 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Christian Medical College, Vellore entrance

Christian Medical College, Vellore entrance (Photo | CMC)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  After suspending seven MBBS students accused of ragging, Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore has formed a six-member committee to probe the matter. “We received an anonymous complaint with the names of seven students, and immediately suspended them,” CMC director Vikram Mathews said on Wednesday, adding that the college has no tolerance towards ragging and cannot condone such behaviour.

The six-member committee, which consists of senior professors, will conduct an internal inquiry and submit a report to the Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC). Based on the findings, the ARC will take action, the college management said.

Most of the suspended students were in their final and pre-final years. A video of the ragging incident went viral on social media on Sunday. It showed students walking in the men’s hostel premises half-naked, with water being sprayed on them from a hose. They were made to lie down and pretend to do ‘some acts’ on the rain-soaked ground.

A detailed account of the ragging was posted on Reddit by a person claiming to be a first-year MBBS student at CMC. It included allegations of physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by senior students.

