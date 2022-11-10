G.O. 115: TN CM meets unions, will nix ‘outsourcing’ terms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following representations from government employee unions and criticism from opposition parties, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the terms of reference (ToR) for the Human Resources Reforms Committee will be cancelled and a fresh ToR issued.

The committee, headed by retired IAS officer MF Farooqui, was announced recently. According to the ToR in G.O. 115, the committee was asked to examine the feasibility of broad-basing the system of ‘outsourcing’ Group-D employees to other categories, for instance to skilled labour in Group C. The panel was also asked to study the feasibility of empanelling third-party agencies to outsource various categories of manpower in compliance with labour laws.

Unions and the Opposition objected to the ToR, with representatives of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) and other unions calling on the CM at the Secretariat and representing their grievances over G.O. 115. According to an official release, after listening to the unions’ demands the CM promised that the government would cancel the ToR and issue a fresh ToR to the panel.

G.O. caused unrest among govt staff: Guild

Also, Stalin said the State government would take decisions only after taking the unions’ views about the recommendations of any committee.

K Venkatesan of TANSA welcomed the CM’s promise while the leader of another union said that they are yet to get the background about the members of the committee. If the government employees have reservations about any of the panel members, it would be brought to the notice of the government after the fresh ToR is issued, the leader said.

As per the present ToR, the panel was asked to examine the present model of recruitment for assessment of output and study the work output and compensation vis-a-vis the private sector. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala and government employee unions demanded the withdrawal of G.O 115.

The TN Government Employees Association, in a statement, said the G.O would pave way for entrusting the entire government machinery to private organisations. “The G.O caused unrest among government employees, teachers who are waiting for jobs by registering their names in employment exchanges since the terms of reference are against the welfare of the government employees. More than 50% of the vacancies in Group ‘D’ jobs are to be filled,” the statement said.

