Irular woman takes life after dead husband's friend stalks her  

According to police sources, the woman had lost her husband around 27 days ago to illness and was mourning his death along with their children.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  A 32-year-old man was booked on Tuesday for the alleged abetment of suicide of a 30-year-old Irular woman. The victim allegedly died by suicide on Saturday night after the accused, R Sakthivel (32) had been harassing her through repeated phone calls, near Anandhapuram village in Villupuram.

He then allegedly verbally abused her but the woman didn't respond to these slurs, said police. Sakthivel had saved her number on his phone after the woman's husband had once used the former's phone to call her. However, unable to bear the repeated torture, she took the extreme step on Saturday night, police added.

A complaint against Sakthivel was filed to Anandhapuram police by the deceased woman's sister. ) He was booked under Sections 354D and 306 of the Indian Penal Code, and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act (2015). The accused has a wife and two children.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

