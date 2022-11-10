Home States Tamil Nadu

Phones inside Tiruchendur temple; notice issued to TN govt

The litigant, M Seetharaman, stated that the agama rule of every Hindu temple prohibits videotaping poojas or clicking photos of idols in the temple.

Published: 10th November 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only(File | AP)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking prohibition of possession and usage of smartphones inside Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple.

A Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad orally observed that the government could issue a circular in this regard and adjourned the case to November 17 for the government’s response.
The litigant, M Seetharaman, stated that the agama rule of every Hindu temple prohibits videotaping poojas or clicking photos of idols in the temple.

Therefore, cameras are not permitted in temples, he added. But smartphones are being used by devotees to take snaps of idols and poojas and the temple administration is unable to control the same, he alleged.
Pointing out that the HR&CE department has taken steps to prevent devotees from carrying mobile phones to Madurai Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, he sought similar measures in the Tiruchendur temple as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchendur temple HR&CE smartphones
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp