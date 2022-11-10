Proposal to expand Rameswaram harbour wrecks hopes for a new facility?

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: With an official from the fisheries department now announcing a proposal to expand the Rameswaram harbour at Rs 23.4 crore, the fisherfolk fear that the recent assurance by Minister of Fisheries Anitha Radhakrishnan that a new harbour would soon be constructed, would not come to fruition. The proposal for expanding the existing harbour was announced by the Deputy Director of Fisheries Department Kathavarayan.



Sprucing up the old harbour would not solve the fisherfolk's issues, said P Jesuraj, president of the all mechanised fishing boat association. "We urge the State government to take immediate action towards the construction of a new harbour. The 50-year-old Rameswaram Jetty, from where over 500 boats leave for fishing, is capable of harbouring a maximum of 10 boats at a time. It lacks proper facilities for anchoring boats, unloading fish and auctioning them. The harbour also lacks basic amenities like lights, dedicated space for setting up fishing nets, or breakwaters."



Recalling a recent incident when 10 boats suffered damages after they rammed into each other due to rough sea conditions, Emarald, another fishermen association functionary, said, "Due to the absence of breakwater, our boats are often exposed to the rough weather and we are forced to spend a lot of money to fix the damages. We urge the government to construct breakwaters here at the earliest."



Speaking to TNIE, Kathavarayan, said, "A special proposal for the expansion of Rameswaram Jetty is under process. On completion of the expansion works, the harbour will be able to accommodate as many as 150 boats. Also, the new facility will have a hall for auctioning the fish, berthing quays and other facilities."

