Puducherry PWD secy summoned by Madras High Court over illegal appointments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has summoned the Public Works Department (PWD) secretary of the Puducherry Union Territory over alleged illegal appointments made in the department.

The order was passed by Justice SM Subramaniam on Tuesday on a petition filed by Ayyasamy of Puducherry, a job aspirant, who wanted job appointments in government departments to be made strictly in compliance with relevant GOs and principles laid down by the Supreme Court in Umadevi case.

The petitioner has alleged that illegal and irregular appointments were made in government services in the Union Territory and such illegal appointments were later regularised leading to eligible candidates losing out on the jobs.

The judge observed that the practice of recruiting staff without giving equal opportunity to all eligible candidates and showing favouritism and nepotism will result in not only unconstitutionality but it also denies the basic right of equal opportunity in public employment.

The issue raised by the petitioner is serious and has a larger repercussion in matters of public appointments, the court said. “Thus the second respondent, Secretary of PWD, is directed to appear in person and explain the nature of appointments already made and the number of illegal and irregular appointments made in the PWD department so far and furnish the details,” the judge said. He then posted the matter to Thursday (November 10, 2022) for further hearing.

