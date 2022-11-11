Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM picket TNSTC bus at Muthaiapuram, seeks additional town buses 

The CPM cadre got into a tiff with the the bus staff and demanded TNSTC to operate additional town buses from Mullakadu to Thoothukudi from 7-9 am and 4-7 pm for the students' welfare.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  CPM party cadre picketed a TNSTC bus at Muthaiayapuram on Thursday, demanding operation of more buses to Thoothukudi town for school and college students. Over 400 students go to schools and colleges in the town, depending on government buses between 7 am and 9 pm. The CPM cadre got into a tiff with the the bus staff and demanded TNSTC Branch Manager Suresh to operate additional town buses from Mullakadu to Thoothukudi from 7-9 am and 4-7 pm for the students' welfare.

"The students hold passes for free travel, a majority of the buses skips key stops like Muthaiapuram and Thoppu. The buses are crowded in the morning as many students try to reach educational institutions from Mullakadu, Heavy Water Plant, SPIC, Muthaiapuram bulk on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur stretch. The limited frequency of town buses force students to travel on footboards, risking their lives," said Raja, a member of Puranagar CPM unit.

Further, the protesters argued that more number of buses are needed as Muthaiapuram forms the south zone of Thoothukudi corporation and accommodates over 10 wards, with dense population and presence of many industries.

