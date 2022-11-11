Engineers must use skills to make India global leader: Director General of CSIR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineers must deploy their skill and technical knowledge to help India become a global leader, said N Kalaiselvi, director general of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Delivering her speech virtually at the graduation-day event at Anna University’s four campus colleges and its regional campus in Coimbatore, Kalaiselvi said engineers, along with researchers, play a crucial role in strengthening India’s position in the technology, science and innovation.

“We are amid a very important exercise of positioning India in the global arena and to achieve this, we have to focus on two factors: Nation building and capacity building. In both scenarios, the role of students is crucial,” said Kalaiselvi.

She urged the students to channelise their energy and knowledge for the betterment of the nation and solve the problems of society. She further added that using their technical knowledge, engineering students can help every sector, from agriculture to industries to education and health.

Speaking on the occasion, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy highlighted the schemes rolled out by TN government to improve education among girls. He reiterated the government’s stand on Hindi and National Education Policy. “The three-language policy cannot be accepted because when Tamil and English are more than enough for people, a third language should not be forced on people,” Ponmudy said.

