FIR registered against seven medicos accused of ragging in TN

SP S Rajesh Kannan confirmed the development to TNIE. “We have registered a case against the seven students,” he said.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  An FIR was filed on Thursday against seven MBBS students of Christian Medical College (CMC) here in connection with the ragging incident that went viral on social media on Sunday. SP S Rajesh Kannan confirmed the development to TNIE. “We have registered a case against the seven students,” he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by CMC principal Dr Solomon Sathishkumar, Bagayam police registered the case under Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act and Sections under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the ragging incident showed some students being paraded inside the men’s hostel in their underwear, with water being sprayed on them from a hose. They were made to lie down and simulate some acts on the rain-soaked ground.

A detailed account of the ragging incident was posted online on Reddit by a person who claimed to be a first-year MBBS student at CMC. The post included allegations of victims being physically and sexually abused, including being stripped and beaten. Screenshots of the Reddit post were widely shared on Twitter. It noted that they were performing the acts under pressure from their seniors.

The college management received an anonymous complaint accusing the seven students of ragging their juniors, following which the management suspended the students. After an internal inquiry, the anti-ragging committee submitted a report to the college management.

