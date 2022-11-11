Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi presents honorary doctorates to musicians Ilaiyaraaja, Sivaraman

The Prime Minister arrived in Madurai in a special aircraft from Bengaluru to preside over the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul.

Published: 11th November 2022 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Modi conferring honorary doctorates on Ilaiyaraaja and Umalaypuram K Sivaraman during the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented honorary doctorates to renowned musicians Ilaiyaraaja and Umayalpuram K Sivaraman at the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul.

Ilaiyaraaja --- a renowned Tamil and south Indian music composer, is a widely respected personality in the world of music, while Umayalpuram K Sivaraman is a noted instrumentalist of southern India.

The Prime Minister arrived in Madurai in a special aircraft from Bengaluru and was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thenarassu, Moorthy, former Chief Ministers K. Palaniswami, O. Panneerselvam, among others.

Senior leaders of the BJP and the AIADMK were also present at the airport to receive the Prime Minister.

Modi then proceeded to Gandhigram Rural institute in a helicopter with Governor Ravi accompanying him.

The Prime Minister was received at the helipad by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, among others.

PM Modi said that Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant. He said that Gandhian ideals are valid in ending conflicts as well as in climate crisis and said that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals have solutions to many of the issues faced by the world, he said while speaking at the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul.

Modi said that Gandhigram Rural Institute was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi himself and one can see the spirit of his ideals at the institute. "Khadi was forgotten for a long but through the call 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion', it has become very popular," he said.

The Prime Minister said that Mahatma Gandhi had seen Khadi as a tool of self-reliance in villages, and through the self-reliance of villages he had sown the seed for self-reliant India.

Modi said that Atmanirbhar Bharat was an idea inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's self-reliant villages concept. "You are the builders of new India. You have the responsibility to take India to its Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years," he told students who attended the convocation ceremony.

