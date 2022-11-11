Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains pound Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges closed

Published: 11th November 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 12:14 PM

A waterogged JJ Nagar in Chennai's Manali locality on November 3, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Rains which began overnight lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Several parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet have been receiving heavy rains under the influence of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.

The rainfall activity led to waterlogging in some places in the city. Rainfall was reported in Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and several coastal areas of the state too.

A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in several districts including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Villupuram among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin said the low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast persists and that it is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts till the morning of November 12.

The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain over several parts of the state for the next three days.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Puducherry has been pounded by heavy rains since Thursday night.

The Territorial government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday due to the heavy showers.

