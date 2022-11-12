Atmanirbhar Bharat inspired by Gandhi’s self-reliance: PM Modi

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi have answers for modern-day challenges, including the climate crisis, and asserted that his government was inspired by Gandhi to work towards its self-reliance goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Speaking at the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, the PM said his government is not just stopping at delivering the basics to the people but offering villages the benefits of modern science and technology. Six-lakh km of optic fibre cable has been laid to provide internet facility to two lakh gram panchayats, the PM said.

At the event, in which Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi also took part, the PM awarded honorary doctorate degrees to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and mrudangam exponent Umayalpuram K Sivaraman.

The PM in his special address said the visit to Gandhigram, which was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi, has been an inspirational experience. One can witness the spirit of Mahatama’s ideals and ideas of rural development in the institution, the PM said.

“Whether it is about ending conflicts or climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges. As students of the Gandhian way of life, you have a great opportunity to make a big impact,” he said. “The best tribute to the Mahatma is to work on ideas close to his heart,” Modi said.

The Mahatma saw khadi as a “tool of self-governance” and inspired by him, the Centre was working towards the country’s ‘Atmarnibharta’, the PM said.

Bring education back to state list, Stalin urges PM Modi

“KHADI had been neglected for a long time. But through the call of ‘from khadi for nation to khadi for fashion’, it has become very popular,” and has shown a 300% increase in sales over the last eight years, Modi said.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has had a record turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore last year. “Now, even global fashion brands are taking to khadi because it is an eco-friendly fabric good for the planet. This is not a revolution of mass production. This is a revolution of production by the masses,” the PM said.

Prime Minister said Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which is going to take place in Kashi soon, will celebrate the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. CM MK Stalin urged the PM to restore education to the state list. “Education is the only asset that can never be snatched by anyone under any situation. It is the duty of a state government to impart the wealth of education.

Hence, I appeal to the Union Government, to support and encourage the efforts of state government by restoring education back to the state list,” Stalin said. The CM also spoke about the various welfare schemes being implemented by his government, including 7.5% internal reservation.

PM Modi meets EPS, OPS

Prime Minister Narandra Modi was welcomed by leaders of various political parties when he landed at the Madurai airport on Friday afternoon to attend Gandhigram Rural Institute’s 36th convocation ceremony. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam separately met Modi.

Cong cadre stages protest

Opposing the prime minister’s visit, over 30 Congress members raised slogans near the Dindigul bus stand on Friday.

CM: Restore education to the state list

CM MK Stalin urged the PM to restore education to the state list. “It is the duty of a state govt to give the wealth of education to people. I appeal to the Union Govt to support the state by restoring education to the state list.”

DINDIGUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi have answers for modern-day challenges, including the climate crisis, and asserted that his government was inspired by Gandhi to work towards its self-reliance goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Speaking at the 36th convocation of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul, the PM said his government is not just stopping at delivering the basics to the people but offering villages the benefits of modern science and technology. Six-lakh km of optic fibre cable has been laid to provide internet facility to two lakh gram panchayats, the PM said. At the event, in which Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi also took part, the PM awarded honorary doctorate degrees to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and mrudangam exponent Umayalpuram K Sivaraman. The PM in his special address said the visit to Gandhigram, which was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi, has been an inspirational experience. One can witness the spirit of Mahatama’s ideals and ideas of rural development in the institution, the PM said. “Whether it is about ending conflicts or climate crisis, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges. As students of the Gandhian way of life, you have a great opportunity to make a big impact,” he said. “The best tribute to the Mahatma is to work on ideas close to his heart,” Modi said. The Mahatma saw khadi as a “tool of self-governance” and inspired by him, the Centre was working towards the country’s ‘Atmarnibharta’, the PM said. Bring education back to state list, Stalin urges PM Modi “KHADI had been neglected for a long time. But through the call of ‘from khadi for nation to khadi for fashion’, it has become very popular,” and has shown a 300% increase in sales over the last eight years, Modi said. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has had a record turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore last year. “Now, even global fashion brands are taking to khadi because it is an eco-friendly fabric good for the planet. This is not a revolution of mass production. This is a revolution of production by the masses,” the PM said. Prime Minister said Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which is going to take place in Kashi soon, will celebrate the bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. CM MK Stalin urged the PM to restore education to the state list. “Education is the only asset that can never be snatched by anyone under any situation. It is the duty of a state government to impart the wealth of education. Hence, I appeal to the Union Government, to support and encourage the efforts of state government by restoring education back to the state list,” Stalin said. The CM also spoke about the various welfare schemes being implemented by his government, including 7.5% internal reservation. PM Modi meets EPS, OPS Prime Minister Narandra Modi was welcomed by leaders of various political parties when he landed at the Madurai airport on Friday afternoon to attend Gandhigram Rural Institute’s 36th convocation ceremony. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam separately met Modi. Cong cadre stages protest Opposing the prime minister’s visit, over 30 Congress members raised slogans near the Dindigul bus stand on Friday. CM: Restore education to the state list CM MK Stalin urged the PM to restore education to the state list. “It is the duty of a state govt to give the wealth of education to people. I appeal to the Union Govt to support the state by restoring education to the state list.”