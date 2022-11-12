Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider age relaxation to women for job on compassionate grounds: Madras High Court

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to consider a woman’s plea seeking age relaxation for a government job on compassionate grounds.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to consider a woman’s plea seeking age relaxation for a government job on compassionate grounds. The 43-year-old petitioner, P Kavitha, said her mother, who was a sanitary worker at Dindigul corporation during the pandemic, had died due to Covid-19 in April last year.

Though Kavitha had crossed the upper age limit (40 years) fixed by the government, Justice GR Swaminathan observed, “It is well settled that even if an upper age limit has been prescribed in the relevant rules or government order, it is always open for the State government to grant relaxation as a special case in appropriate circumstances.”

The judge said the government could consider Kavitha’s request for age relaxation by keeping three aspects in mind- she belongs to the Arunthathiyar community; is a widow with two minor children to take care of; both her sibling and mother, a front-line worker, died due to Covid-19. 

He directed the Department of Municipal Administration to take a decision on providing age relaxation to the woman within three months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
age relaxation Madras High Court government job
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp