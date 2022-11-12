Home States Tamil Nadu

Hilly Sitheri panchayat in TN gets its first mobile network tower

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  After a decades-long wait, residents of Kalasapadi and Akkaraikadu got their telecommunication services on Thursday with the commissioning of the first mobile network tower at Kalasapadi in Sitheri panchayat coming under Pappireddipatti.

As mobile phones started ringing,  residents of Kalasapadi and Akkaraikadu thanked MP DNV S Senthilkumar, and the district administration for putting their villages on the mobile network map. S Venkatesh (38), a resident of Kalasapadi, told TNIE, “Sitheri panchayat had 62 villages all separated by hills and forests. The communication network here was very poor and only six or seven villages received feeble signals . A majority of us lacked any communication facility, especially during emergencies.”

“People had to walk two km from Kalasapadi for even making a call to ‘108’. It was a harrowing experience each time, but now with the new mobile towers, a majority of the panchayat will receive coverage. However, as it is a hilly region, blind spots will be there. But the situation is vastly better. We are extremely grateful,” he added.

Collector K Santhi said, “By improving communication government schemes would be easily accessible to the tribal residents here. Further school and college-going students will greatly benefit from the new services by a private telecommunication network.”

Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar told TNIE, “Apart from Sitheri, we are to bring in telecom services to six other tribal areas in Dharmapuri. Also, efforts are underway to pave new roads in Sitheri. At present we would need approval from the Union government to utilize the forest area to pave roads. In the upcoming month, we would be receiving the clearance and road connectivity would improve.”

