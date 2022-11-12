Home States Tamil Nadu

Not paid since January 2022, say doctors handling polyclinic service at Tiruchy city's UPHCs

Of the 18 UPHCs run by the city corporation, those at Woraiyur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Subramaniapuram, Kattur and at EB Road offer polyclinic service.

Published: 12th November 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

The urban primary health centre at Woraiyur in Tiruchy. It offers polyclinic service | MK Ashok Kumar

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The corporation in a bid to provide speciality medical assistance to the public is offering polyclinic service at five urban primary health centres (UPHC) in the city. However, the 30-odd specialists engaged there complain of having to work without any remuneration since January this year.

Of the 18 UPHCs run by the city corporation, those at Woraiyur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Subramaniapuram, Kattur and at EB Road offer polyclinic service. Around 30 doctors specialising in branches like general medicine, gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry and psychiatry offer consultation six days a week at the five UPHCs.

A source from the health department said, “We have instructed 13 UPHCs to refer patients to these five for further medical examination. It (polyclinic service) is vital for all UPHCs in urban areas." According to sources, such doctors are paid according to their specialisation. For example, those into dentistry are paid Rs 1,500 per visit, they added.

The specialist doctors, however, complain of having received no remuneration for the past 10 months. A specialist doctor part of polyclinic service for the past five years said, "Per visit, I was paid Rs 3,000, and for a month, it was Rs 12,000.

The last time I was paid for service was in January." Another specialist doctor said, "I am ok with serving the public but the government's attitude is such that they have no respect for such services. I have repeatedly raised it with the city health officer, but got no response till date." Another doctor who stopped going to the UPHC for the past four months said it's not about the salary but to expect specialists to work for free that is wrong and demeaning.

When enquired, a senior corporation official said, “We indeed take care of the UPHCs, but salaries are paid by the health department. We have sent a letter to them stating the problem.” When contacted, DDHS (Health) A Subramani said, "The salaries for the specialists are provided for by the National Urban Health Mission. We have sought for funds but haven’t got any so far. I shall, however, look into the matter."

