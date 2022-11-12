Plea seeks police protection to schools, women’s colleges

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea, seeking permanent police protection for all schools and women’s colleges across the State. The litigant, A Victoria of Sivagangai, cited an incident that took place on November 3, in which the father of a female student was attacked by a gang of youth in front of Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women in Madurai.

She said the gang had caused a commotion by dancing and shouting at the girl students at the college entrance. When questioned by the father, they thrashed him, she added. Similarly, during Thevar Jayanthi on October 30, a group of youngsters reportedly barged into the premises of another women’s college in Madurai and assaulted the watchman, Victoria stated, adding that such incidents are happening frequently in the State and are a threat to the safety of female students.

When the case was heard by a Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Friday, the government counsel informed that FIRs have been registered for the incidents and some of the accused have been arrested. Also, police protection has been given for Sri Meenakshi College, the bench added. Recording the same, the judges issued notice and adjourned the case for a week.



MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea, seeking permanent police protection for all schools and women’s colleges across the State. The litigant, A Victoria of Sivagangai, cited an incident that took place on November 3, in which the father of a female student was attacked by a gang of youth in front of Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women in Madurai. She said the gang had caused a commotion by dancing and shouting at the girl students at the college entrance. When questioned by the father, they thrashed him, she added. Similarly, during Thevar Jayanthi on October 30, a group of youngsters reportedly barged into the premises of another women’s college in Madurai and assaulted the watchman, Victoria stated, adding that such incidents are happening frequently in the State and are a threat to the safety of female students. When the case was heard by a Bench of justices R Mahadevan and J Sathya Narayana Prasad on Friday, the government counsel informed that FIRs have been registered for the incidents and some of the accused have been arrested. Also, police protection has been given for Sri Meenakshi College, the bench added. Recording the same, the judges issued notice and adjourned the case for a week.