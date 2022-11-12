Slugfest between AIADMK, DMK over EWS ruling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Principal opposition party AIADMK and the ruling DMK on Friday sparred over the 10% reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among forward castes. While the AIADMK alleged that the DMK was adopting double standards regarding EWS, the DMK responded by terming it an absurd and inaccurate view. The AIADMK also indicated that it might boycott the legislature party meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday to decide on the next course of action on EWS.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar, in a statement here, said DMK ministers in the Congress-led UPA government supported the legislation for EWS reservation in 2006. Even now, the CPM and the Congress, allies of the DMK, welcomed the court verdict. As for AIADMK, it believed that no reservation should affect any section of society. Recalling how former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa ensured 69% reservation to BCs and SC/STs, Jayakumar said DMK government should take steps to safeguard this reservation by engaging renowned counsels before the apex court.

Reacting sharply, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said at a press conference at DMK headquarters that Jayakumar issued this statement only to appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting TN, into giving an audience to Edappadi K Palaniswami. When the legislation for EWS reservation was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, DMK MPs stoutly opposed it while AIADMK MPs merely staged a walkout. The AIADMK had many MPs then; had the party opposed the EWS reservation Bill, it would not have been enacted.

Bharathi said it was the DMK that first filed a petition against the Bill to provide EWS reservation. If the AIADMK supported the TN government in opposing the EWS quota, people might pardon their past sins. He said the DMK would be filing a review petition against the verdict and win this case, too, as it had in many other issues.

