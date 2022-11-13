Flower prices dip in Dharmapuri due to northeast monsoon

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Flower cultivators in Dharmapuri are concerned due to low prices of flowers because of Northeast monsoon, which has resulted in lack of demand and poor shelf life of the flowers.According to data from the Dharmapuri administration, flowers are cultivated in over 7,660 acres area and among them, Magnolia is cultivated at an area of 2,600 acres, while Chrysanthemum is cultivated in 1,478 acres area, while rose in over 700 acres and jasmine is cultivated in over 1,100 acres.

P Sivakumar, a flower cultivator from Dharmapuri, said, “It is always distressing for flower cultivators during the monsoon season as few events are held during this season due to which there is a reduction in demand. But, this year the demand is low than usual and hence the losses are immense. Most of the flowers were damaged by the rains and the others were wasted due to their low shelf lives. Prices are also very poor because there are no exports this season to Salem, Coimbatore, Hosur, or other markets.”

Speaking to TNIE, Y Sankar, a private vendor said, “Except Jasmine, which is sold at Rs 300 per kg, the prices of all other flowers are in decline, with Magnolia and Chrysanthemums being sold at Rs 30-35 per kg and rose being sold at Rs 60-70 per kg. The prices of flowers were almost four times the current prices in September. Due to the rains, there has been surplus production but very few buyers. This situation would change once the rains reduce and we expect the prices to stabilize by early December.”

Horticulture department officials said, “These are common market fluctuations and the situation would change. Flower markets in Dharmapuri are mostly private and hence, we cannot comment on their affairs.”

