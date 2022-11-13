Home States Tamil Nadu

New drain work to be taken up after rains: TN Minister KN Nehru

KN Nehru says water draining in most parts of city within hours, water pumped out in areas facing inundation

Published: 13th November 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

There was water logging at Sadasivam Nagar in Madipakkam following heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

There was water logging at Sadasivam Nagar in Madipakkam following heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While motors are being used to pump out water from areas that do not have stormwater drains, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday said stormwater drains will be constructed in these areas after the rains to find a permanent solution for water stagnation.

The minister said water was draining from most parts of the city within hours after the rain stops. Nehru along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected six spots in Kodambakkam and Adyar zones on Saturday.

“Adyar received 8 cm of rain, however, the water drained within two hours. In places like Rajamannar Salai which flooded in previous years, we have ensured that there is no water now. Metro water and corporation officials are working together to prevent water stagnation,” said Nehru.

While the water was stagnant on main roads in places like Guindy and Velachery among others, they drained after the rains stopped. The corporation was also pumping out water from residential areas which witnessed waterlogging. Residents in the southern suburbs including Medavakkam and Chitlapakkam complained of waterlogging and urged the local bodies to take action.

Talking to the media persons after the inspection, Mayor R Priya said the roads are not repaired due to stormwater work that was carried out before the rains. “While patchwork will be done now to keep the road motorable, these roads will be relaid after January,” she said. She also said more than 2.5 lakh mosquito nets will be distributed to people in low-lying areas and living near waterbodies.

“We have also taken measures to take care of people in low-lying areas. Fogging is also being done frequently to prevent mosquito breeding. Additional fogging machines have been allotted to each ward. Food is also being provided to people living on the roadside,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KN Nehru stormwater drains Kodambakkam
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp