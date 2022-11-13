New drain work to be taken up after rains: TN Minister KN Nehru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While motors are being used to pump out water from areas that do not have stormwater drains, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday said stormwater drains will be constructed in these areas after the rains to find a permanent solution for water stagnation.

The minister said water was draining from most parts of the city within hours after the rain stops. Nehru along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected six spots in Kodambakkam and Adyar zones on Saturday.

“Adyar received 8 cm of rain, however, the water drained within two hours. In places like Rajamannar Salai which flooded in previous years, we have ensured that there is no water now. Metro water and corporation officials are working together to prevent water stagnation,” said Nehru.

While the water was stagnant on main roads in places like Guindy and Velachery among others, they drained after the rains stopped. The corporation was also pumping out water from residential areas which witnessed waterlogging. Residents in the southern suburbs including Medavakkam and Chitlapakkam complained of waterlogging and urged the local bodies to take action.

Talking to the media persons after the inspection, Mayor R Priya said the roads are not repaired due to stormwater work that was carried out before the rains. “While patchwork will be done now to keep the road motorable, these roads will be relaid after January,” she said. She also said more than 2.5 lakh mosquito nets will be distributed to people in low-lying areas and living near waterbodies.

“We have also taken measures to take care of people in low-lying areas. Fogging is also being done frequently to prevent mosquito breeding. Additional fogging machines have been allotted to each ward. Food is also being provided to people living on the roadside,” she said.

CHENNAI: While motors are being used to pump out water from areas that do not have stormwater drains, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday said stormwater drains will be constructed in these areas after the rains to find a permanent solution for water stagnation. The minister said water was draining from most parts of the city within hours after the rain stops. Nehru along with Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected six spots in Kodambakkam and Adyar zones on Saturday. “Adyar received 8 cm of rain, however, the water drained within two hours. In places like Rajamannar Salai which flooded in previous years, we have ensured that there is no water now. Metro water and corporation officials are working together to prevent water stagnation,” said Nehru. While the water was stagnant on main roads in places like Guindy and Velachery among others, they drained after the rains stopped. The corporation was also pumping out water from residential areas which witnessed waterlogging. Residents in the southern suburbs including Medavakkam and Chitlapakkam complained of waterlogging and urged the local bodies to take action. Talking to the media persons after the inspection, Mayor R Priya said the roads are not repaired due to stormwater work that was carried out before the rains. “While patchwork will be done now to keep the road motorable, these roads will be relaid after January,” she said. She also said more than 2.5 lakh mosquito nets will be distributed to people in low-lying areas and living near waterbodies. “We have also taken measures to take care of people in low-lying areas. Fogging is also being done frequently to prevent mosquito breeding. Additional fogging machines have been allotted to each ward. Food is also being provided to people living on the roadside,” she said.