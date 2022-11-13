NHAI's new control room to better manage Madurai-Kumari traffic from tomorrow

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: In a first in the State, the National Highway Authorities India (NHAI) has set up Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) Control Room Centre at Madurai Kanniyakumari Tollway Limited (MKTL) and Kanniyakumari Etturvattum Tollway Limited (KETL). South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg will inaugurate the ATMS centre in the presence of NHAI Madurai Regional Officer Vibhav Mittal on Monday.



"Over 100 high-definition CCTV cameras, speed limit signage, road markings and other road traffic-related instructions, have been installed by the NHAI as a part of the ATMS unveiling. They are also planning to set up ATMS control room toll plazas on all roads across the country, which will help in monitoring credentials of the vehicles, including registration, insurance, etc. The NHAI will share information on violations with the local police," sources said.



Speaking to TNIE, an official from the NHAI said at least one toll plaza control room will be made available at every 50-km stretch along the Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH 44, which is approximately 243 km long. "We will deploy officials to monitor the roads round the clock. The main objective of ATMS is to regulate traffic, control speeding of vehicles and to impose penalty."



He further stated that immediate help will be provided to road users facing troubles, such as traffic congestion. In the event of road accidents, NHAI has promised to provide crucial protective measures. "The Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH has been a black spot for many years. Real-time data from the control room will also help in controlling crimes and accidents. Round-the-clock monitoring of road users will also be useful in alerting the authorities concerned to act immediately," the NHAI official added.

