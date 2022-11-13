TN at the forefront of quality healthcare: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 14th edition of the FICCI TANCARE 2022 healthcare conference and excellence in healthcare awards was held here on Saturday. Chief guest Ma Subramanian, Health Minister, honoured the recipients along with P Senthil Kumar IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Dr GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD - Trivitron/ Neuberg Group of Companies, Bhupesh Nagarajan, co-chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD of Indira Projects and Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, convenor - Healthcare Panel, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & Director MGM Healthcare. “TN has always been at the forefront in providing exceptional healthcare and continues to set benchmarks in using cutting-edge technology,” said Ma Subramanian.