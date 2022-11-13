Home States Tamil Nadu

TN at the forefront of quality healthcare: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

The 14th edition of the FICCI TANCARE 2022 healthcare conference and excellence in healthcare awards was held here on Saturday.

Published: 13th November 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Chief guest Ma Subramanian, Health Minister, honoured the recipients along with P Senthil Kumar IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Dr GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD - Trivitron/ Neuberg Group of Companies, Bhupesh Nagarajan, co-chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & CMD of Indira Projects and Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, convenor - Healthcare Panel, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council & Director MGM Healthcare.

“TN has always been at the forefront in providing exceptional healthcare and continues to set benchmarks in using cutting-edge technology,” said Ma Subramanian.

