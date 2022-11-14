Home States Tamil Nadu

15-20 shutters of reservoirs need to be replaced: Water Resources Department

Around 15 to 20 shutters in reservoirs are in a poor state and need to be replaced, said a senior official from the Water Resources Department.

File photo of Parambikulam dam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Around 15 to 20 shutters in reservoirs are in a poor state and need to be replaced, said a senior official from the Water Resources Department.

He told TNIE that with the department’s experience at Parambikulam dam in Kerala, where one of the three shutters got damaged and washed away recently, the state government directed WRD officials to inspect and submit reports on all 90 reservoirs’ shutters.

“Only 50 to 60 of the 90 reservoirs are functioning effectively, while the rest are inadequate for storage. All dams have been inspected over the last couple of weeks. Fifteen shutters have been identified for replacement, and five are in the process,” he said.

He added that the assessment procedure for most dams is incomplete owing to the ongoing monsoon, causing delay in the submission of final reports. According to another senior official, only 15 dams reached their full capacity, while the majority stored 80% more water. The inspection will resume once the rains subside.

Comments

