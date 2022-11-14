Home States Tamil Nadu

Corporation’s out-of-box ideas help Chennai escape deluge

Other than pumping out water and building stormwater drains, a series of steps including sponge sumps has been taken to keep city dry

Published: 14th November 2022 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Flooded street at Mugalivakkam in Chennai on November 13, 2022. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Flooded street at Mugalivakkam in Chennai on November 13, 2022. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apart from creating an effective system to pump out water from designated spots and subways at night, the city corporation has undertaken a slew of out-of-the-box measures to keep Chennai dry this monsoon.

Senior corporation officials said that so far, permanent infrastructure (stormwater drains) has paid off in places such as Seethammal Colony, Adyar, most parts of T Nagar, and parts of Kolathur that were severely inundated in the past such as 70 Feet Road and Paper Mills Road.

“We have been receiving good feedback from the public. With the infrastructure to back us, we are well prepared for the rains. On Sunday, only 114 pumps were used, as opposed to the 700-odd that were used last year. Fewer locations require them this year,” said a senior corporation official.

Other than pumping, a series of steps has been taken to keep the city streets dry. In areas such as Virugambakkam and Kolathur, officials changed the course of water so it took multiple routes, instead of one, to reach the disposal point.

In areas like Aziz Nagar, the drainage basin was changed from Adyar to Cooum. The civic body also created sponge sumps in several areas where water will be retained so disposal points aren’t overwhelmed. In addition, shutters were placed at outfall points to keep water from flowing back to the streets.

A few locations that were not mentioned in the Thiruppugazh Committee report were waterlogged during the rains this year, including a few streets in Pattalam and Pulianthope. To prevent a recurrence, corporation officials said they would approach the advisory committee for possible stormwater drain design interventions in these areas.

Once drains under the Kosasthalaiyar basin are complete, officials are confident that no other interventions would be needed to relieve a large part of North Chennai of waterlogging. In parts of Kolathur, like SRP Colony, Kambar Nagar, and Poompuhar Nagar, drains have been sanctioned but since work on them is yet to be completed, water had to be pumped out from about five streets in these areas on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp